Local writer, activist wants to shoot film in Springfield

When she was raised in Chicago, Peggy Hanna’s Irish-American father had big ideas about what his daughter could do.

He wanted her to be a sports writer. His other career suggestion for her, since she was so petite, was to be a race horse jockey.

“There were no women doing those things in those days,” Hanna said, laughing. “But I do wonder if his advice helped keep me open to opportunities in life. Somewhere along the line I learned about positive thinking, and I think it does come more naturally to me than to other people.”

At age 81, Hanna, a community activist, is currently focusing her positive thinking on the production of a feature film based on her first screenplay.

She already has an experienced film director on board, a budget and planned filming timeframe. She’s now seeking funding to make her movie a reality.

“Under ‘S’ for Sucker” is a family film based on a true story from Hanna’s own experience as a foster parent. It highlights two sides of the fostering experience — the struggle of the foster children and the struggles biological children sometimes face in welcoming foster siblings to the family.

The story is adapted from a novel Hanna wrote that has yet to find a publisher. After taking a Wittenberg University screenwriting class a decade ago, she decided to adapt the novel for film.

To get feedback on her first screenwriting effort, she submitted the film script for review to multiple screenwriting contests, winning 14 accolades and second place nationally in a national screenwriting competition.

With that confidence builder, Hanna launched a search for an experienced director of family oriented films on the internet. She connected with the owner of America’s Production Company, Kel Thompson, who has won or placed in 14 film festivals nationally and internationally. After reading Hanna’s screenplay, Thompson signed on to direct.

Earnings from the film would be donated to support local foster care agencies and efforts.

Plans call for filming to take place in Springfield and Clark County in the fall of 2024, with local actors featured in all roles.

“We’ll be working closely with the Springfield Civic Theater and the Springfield Arts Council to draw on local talent and for production support,” Hanna explains. “We have lots of talent around here.”

The Ohio Film Office of the state Department of Development will also be involved in the effort.

Local companies, individuals and organizations can support Hanna’s production efforts by pledging contributions large and small to Under S Productions, a 501(c)3 created to fund the project. Information is available at www.undersproductions.com.

Hanna’s life itself could make for an inspiring movie.

So far, Hanna has been a biological mother to five, an adoptive mother of four and a foster parent to many others. She became a an activist during the Vietnam War era, helping to found Springfield People for Peace and establish the Springfield Peace Camp, which is now in it’s 50th year of operation and continues to teach children how to resolve conflict every summer.

She served as a delegate to the White House Conference on Families in 1980, has run for office as a candidate for Ohio State Representative and U.S. Congress, and served twice as a delegate to the Democratic Party National Convention.

She is a published author and, if successful in her effort to raise corporate sponsorship and pledges for “Under ‘S’ for Sucker,” will add screenwriter and film producer to her list of lifetime achievements.

“I never dreamed of being anything more than a housewife and mother,” Hanna said. “I tell young people to take risks and get out of your comfort zone in order to realize your dreams.”