Greenon, Graham receive $5K STEM learning grants

Two local schools, one each in Clark and Champaign counties, are the lone local districts to receive STEM learning grants.

Greenon Junior High School and Graham Elementary School will receive $5,000 each to expand STEM learning projects through the Ohio STEM Learning Network Classroom Grant Program, through Battelle. Greenon and Graham were the only schools in each county to receive these grants.

Greenon

All 117 Greenon eighth-grade students will solder, wire and design a remotely operated vehicle in the project, “8th Grade Knights Build Remote-Controlled Submersibles.”

Teacher Tom Jenkins said not only will students design and use the tools to build a product that will tackle real-life scenarios, but they will also engage with ROV pilots in both NOAA and the U.S. Navy to learn more about their careers and challenges they face in the field. Students will also participate in a UAV/UAS field experience with a local industry partner to see how what they are learning in school links to potential career options in the area.

Jenkins is who applied for the grant, and he also received another grant of $4,904 from the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation to enhance the project.

“I want my students to have an opportunity to work on cutting-edge projects,” he said. “Grants are a lot of work, but it’s worth it when I see my students actively engaged in really cool projects. Not only do grants allow us to have access to materials and tools, but the grant projects also provide access to inspirational adults from a variety of fields that allow my students to see the real-world purpose of their school project.”

Jenkins said he is “incredibly thankful” to receive the two grants, and that securing them will “ensure that all of my students are able to get their hands “dirty” while working in small groups on our engineering design challenges.”

Graham

Graham Middle School fifth-grade science teacher Katie Setty applied for the grant, which will be used for STEMBuddies and support the afterschool STEM Club.

“I am thankful that we have a teacher who is so passionate about STEM Education and willing to put an innovative plan together to support our students,” said Superintendent Chad Lensman. “It is great to have grants like these available to support our students. Grants allow for additional supplies and opportunities that might not be available for our students.”

Fifth graders and Setty will dedicate two Fridays each month to provide students in kindergarten, first and second grades with a STEM challenge. The fifth graders will work closely with their primary-aged STEMBuddy to make sure they are engaged in the STEM lessons, and literacy will also be included as each lesson opens with a book that’s focused on the concept or challenge.

Some of the grant will also be used to help support Setty’s afterschool STEM Club for students in grades third through fifth that will not only be used for higher-level STEM challenges but also to introduce students to basic shop concepts and proper use of basic shop tools.

Battelle, which serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries, funded projects in 161 public schools in Ohio, and $1,100,000 will reach students in one of seven school districts (130) across 60 Ohio counties. The awarded classrooms will receive grants of as much as $5,000.

“Every student should have access to the kind of quality STEM education that drives opportunity for families and leads to new jobs in their local communities” said Kelly Gaier Evans, director of the Ohio STEM Learning Network. “This program connects champions of STEM in local communities to a broad and deep network of STEM schools, STEM resources, and peer-educators.”