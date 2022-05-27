Local authorities asking residents to exercise caution during Memorial Day weekend

The county’s health district is working with local and state law enforcement agencies to kick off the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which focuses on safety education.

The health district will be hosting a seatbelt check from 10 a.m. to noon during the Springfield Swap Meet and Car Show at the Clark County Fairgrounds on Friday.

Springfield Police Division Chief Lee Graf said that during holiday weekends with pleasant weather, people will understandably want to be outside, travel, visit family and attend events.

“With this increase in travel, we want motorists to be cognizant of traffic laws and urge them to use caution on the roadways,” he said in a statement.

Precautions such as complying with the speed limit, wearing seatbelts and allowing plenty of time for road trips can go a long way in keeping oneself and others safe during holiday travel, he said.

Those who plan to consume alcoholic beverages at events this weekend should appoint a designated driver or make other transportation arrangements as an alternative to driving themselves, Graf said, noting that officers will be conducting regular patrols throughout the weekend.

