Springfield Children’s Memorial site of vandalism again

Springfield Police Division on May 18 were called to the memorial on a report of vandalism. Property owner Vernon Donnelly told police that he caught four boys on security footage cracking the glass of the fish food machine with long pieces of wood, according to an incident report.

Donnelly told police that the group of boys has come to the memorial four times in the past few months, damaging something at the memorial after each trip. The visits occur between 1-2 a.m. each time.