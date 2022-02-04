JUST IN: Emergency shelter in Springfield open through weekend

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, dropping the actual temperature to about 2 degrees. Wind chills will be near zero to minus 10 degrees.

It will be sunny Saturday with a high in the lower 20s. However, with light and variable winds, the wind chill could be as low as 5 below zero during the early part of the day.

The overnight low Saturday will fall to 8 degree with mostly clear skies.

A warmup comes on Sunday, when it will be sunny with a high in the middle 30s.

