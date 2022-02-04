Clark State nursing program granted full approval by state board

Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said she is “so incredibly happy” to have received full approval for the college’s associate degree nursing (RN) program.

“This approval speaks to the diligent, committed work that our faculty and leadership display daily as they educate our students and ensure they are prepared for the healthcare workforce. This recognition confirms that we are providing a quality education to our students that will benefit our community, the region, our state, and beyond,” she said.