Clark State nursing program granted full approval by state board

Clark State College's nursing program was granted full approval by the Ohio Board of Nursing. Here, Vivian Adu, a nursing student at Clark State College, gave Andrew Deans a COVID vaccine injection during a clinic at the college last year. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Clark State College's nursing program was granted full approval by the Ohio Board of Nursing.

By Brooke Spurlock
15 minutes ago

Clark State College’s Springfield Regional School of Nursing has been granted full approval by the Ohio Board of Nursing for five years.

Tiffany Hunter, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said she is “so incredibly happy” to have received full approval for the college’s associate degree nursing (RN) program.

“This approval speaks to the diligent, committed work that our faculty and leadership display daily as they educate our students and ensure they are prepared for the healthcare workforce. This recognition confirms that we are providing a quality education to our students that will benefit our community, the region, our state, and beyond,” she said.

The Ohio Board of Nursing (OBN) reviews and approves all 189 pre-licensure nursing programs in the state, and each program is on a cycle of review with the longest period possible being five year, according to Rhonda Sommers, dean of the school of health, human and public service.

“The OBN review and approval process is detailed in the Ohio Revised Code 4723-5 and the ORC details our programs curriculum, qualifications of program administrator and faculty, guidelines for policies and program records, as well as acceptable NCLEX pass rates,” Sommers said. “Our nursing programs only exist under the approval of OBN. It’s considered the state approval where ACEN is the national accreditation.”

