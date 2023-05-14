IndieCraft expands: 16 bands, 12 breweries to draw crowds to Springfield

The emphasis will be on the outdoor stages, weather permitting, with COHatch adding a 30-foot stage on the esplanade facing south so visitors have plenty of space to relax and listen. The State will be the sole indoor venue.

IndieCraft is also a chance to celebrate downtown Springfield according to Chris Schutte, GSP’s vice-president, destination marketing + communications.

“Our intent was to create a downtown Springfield experience. We want to move you through downtown with your DORA cup, going from one venue to another for the music, but to also enjoy the restaurants and retail available and the general downtown environment,” he said.

While the GSP has found several out-of-town attendees came from Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland and even Indianapolis, they hope word travels to expand beyond. Attendees from at least seven states came to see Guided by Voices in 2022.

“If we schedule the right artists, we can expand,” Schutte said. “Our demographic is wide open. We hope to see this mix of people frequenting our bars and restaurants and merchants.”

He credits the interest of sponsors for allowing the event to be admission-free as some of these artists command $25-30 at ticketed venues. Premiere sponsors include Benjamin Steel, McGregor Metal and Link-Hellmuth Insurance.

BeerFest will be 5-10 p.m. Saturday at Mother Stewart’s. Schutte said Mother’s co-owner Kevin Loftis has worked to vary the participants to offer a wide range of beers. Attendees can find options to select the right beers, from tickets for samples of each brewery to pints to 8-ounce glasses.

“BeerFest is its own audience,” said Schutte. “There’s not a lot of festivals that combine these, and this year we have a really good mix.”

Attending breweries will include The Hairless Hare Brewery; Crooked Handle Brewing Co.; Devil’s Wind Brewing; Branch and Bone Artisan Ales; Alematic Artisan Ales; Little Fish Brewing Co.; Warped Wing Brewing Co.; Nine Giant Brewing Co.; High Grain Brewing Co.; Gemut Brewing Co.; Urbana Brewing Co; and Mother Stewart’s.

A variety of food trucks will be available both days also.

Although not everyone can drink or may want to, Schutte hopes people will still come for the music and experience.

“We especially want younger people to come down and see the bands. It’s something for the kids to get excited about, and it fills a gap for us in that way,” he said.

Those in town to attend the Springfield Antique Extravaganza can make it a long weekend here by also attending IndieCraft, which is part of building the brand by attracting people here for multiple experiences.

Schutte called this IndieCraft a map of the future. The hope is to possibly offer a big-name act at National Road Commons Park, and potentially expand beyond just Springfield.

“I would love to see it go regional at places like Yellow Springs and going four to six days,” he said. “For now, we’re excited to have this lineup of top-tier acts in Springfield this year.”

For more information on IndieCraft, go to indiecraftoh.com.

Friday’s band lineup: 5 p.m. Joe Waters (COHatch); 6:30 p.m. Tree No Leaves (COHatch); 7 p.m. M. Ross Perkins (Mother Stewart’s); 8 p.m. Altameda (Station 1); 8:30 p.m. The American Landscape (State Theater); 9:00 p.m. R. Ring (Mother Stewart’s); 10:00 p.m. Bomb Bunny (State Theater)

Saturday’s band lineup: 4 p.m. Dave & Friends (COHatch); 5 p.m. Dynamo Fuzz (COHatch); 6 p.m. Carrierstheband (Mother Stewart’s) and The GSMO Band (COHatch); 7 p.m. The Factory Line (Station 1); 7:30 p.m. Loviet (State Theater); 8 p.m. Lilly Hiatt (Mother Stewart’s); 9 p.m. Heather Redman Music + The Reputation (Station 1); 9:30 p.m. Texas King (State Theater)