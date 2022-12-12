Hundreds attend Springfield Rotary’s 100th Christmas party for children with disabilities

Many children visited with Santa’s little sled pullers (therapy dogs); others went ice fishing with candy cane poles and got a prize. Some had their face painted, played bean bag snowman, got prizes from the pocket lady, or had a balloon made from the balloon artist. The children also visited Santa in small groups to get a personalized gift, one that was on their wish list.

Those in attendance could see the joy coming from the children as they visited each of the activities and game stations, including Fulton Elementary student Ilyiah Moore.

Moore, who is in Jaleesa Hutchinson’s class, said she had a good time, and that her favorite part was visiting Santa and getting a kitchen set.

Heeg said in the fall, she goes to each classroom and asks the children or their teacher to give her a list of ideas, or a wish list, of what they want from Santa. A Rotarian is then assigned a wish list and purchases one of the gifts on that list.

Rotary President David Deitrick said they are proud to continue the 100-year-old tradition and pleased to have the opportunity to serve children with disabilities.

“The really important thing is that each year we have been able to help bring joy to these children… The smiles and excitement of the children give more to us than you can imagine,” he said.

The Rotary Club has more than 120 members and many volunteer for this event. When they are assigned a child, they learn a little background about them to know what their needs are when it comes to Christmas activities.

“Almost all the Rotarians help. They all want to do it, they all look forward to it, and it’s something they anticipate for each year,” Heeg said. “We’re excited. These children are really looking forward to it for the party as well.”

Deitrick said Rotary members “help make the community and the world a better place to live.”

The Springfield Rotary Club has several collaborators to make this event possible each year, including Wittenberg University, Parkhurst Dining on the university’s campus, and Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center’s culinary students.

Heeg said the club is grateful for all of the local collaborations to make this event happen.