Clark State students, local law enforcement team up for Shop with a Cop

Clark State College’s criminal justice students will partner with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol this weekend to help kids shop for the holidays.
The annual Shop with a Cop event will take place this morning at Walmart on Tuttle Road, where students will help children as they get pictures with Santa, wrap gifts and serve refreshments.
This is the second year Clark State students have been invited to participate, and several students who helped last year will return this year.
“Students previously were able to interact with law enforcement and corrections officers as they undertook the task of wrapping the gifts selected by the families,” said Karen Benton, associate professor and coordinator of the criminal justice program.
“The criminal justice majors appreciate the opportunity to assist the community and engage in service-learning activities that enhance their ability apply what they have learned in the classroom.”
The sheriff’s office has held this event for the past six years, and it’s funded by the Clark County Deputies FOP Lodge 209, according to Wendy Holt, grants and program manager for the sheriff’s office and criminal justice adjunct professor.
Each year, the sheriff’s office has fundraisers for staff in which they pay $25 to participate — such as No Shave events, allowing deputies to wear short sleeves or no ties — and the money raised is used for Shop with a Cop. Holt said community members also donate money for the event.
“This year, 17 families, with a total of 38 kids will be participating,” she said. “Each child is given $100 to spend. The items that the children purchase with their money are wrapped and sent home with them. Santa attends the event, and a light breakfast is provided to the families prior to their shopping experience.”
