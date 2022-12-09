springfield-news-sun logo
Villa Springfield offers annual drive-thru holiday lights display

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Villa Springfield Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is holding its free, drive-thru holiday light display all month long.

The light display will be held from dusk to 10 p.m. through Dec. 30 at the campus, 701 Villa Road.

“This is a special time of year, and we love seeing the community decorated and all of our neighbors celebrating the joy of the holiday season,” said Bill Robinson, administrator of Villa Springfield. “We enjoy seeing visitors of all ages, and from throughout the region, drive through the display, enjoying the lights.”

Community members can drive through the campus and see thousands of lights and holiday decorations.

Villa Springfield holds multiple events throughout the year to help give back to the community.

“One of our purposes is to give back to the local community, where so many of our residents and staff members grew up,” Robinson said. “That’s why we also have annual Easter egg hunts and visits from the Easter bunny, as well as Halloween trunk-or-treat events, community clinics, healthcare information sessions, and more.”

The center is a 110-bed skilled nursing facility in Springfield that provides long-term care, short-term care, rehabilitation, occupational therapy, physical therapy, rehab-to-home, speech therapy, hospice care, and respite care. For more information, contact Michele Hemphill at 937-232-9356 or visit the website at villaspringfield.com.

