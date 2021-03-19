How some Clark County residents say they are spending their stimulus checks

Many more Clark County residents received their stimulus payments on Wednesday and Thursday.
President Joe Biden this month signed the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package that authorizes the payments of $1,400 for each eligible person plus $1,400 for each dependent.
The first batch of payments for the latest round of stimulus money will be made via direct deposit, but checks and debit cards with people’s stimulus funds will be mailed out in the coming weeks.
We asked readers to tell us how they plan to spend their stimulus checks. Here’s what some people shared on our Springfield News-Sun Facebook page.
Jayann Simpson: Would “pay off the second half of property taxes.’'
El Chaz: ‘‘Going to Hawaii with the family.”
Jimmy Stahler: Would “repay student loans while I’m in (zero) interest deferment.”
Kayla Mae Ferryman: Would use the money to pay bills and spend it ‘‘on my kids’'.
The News-Sun wants to know how these stimulus payments have helped you and your family .
Please take the time to fill out the survey below. Answers will be used in our ongoing coverage of the economic impact and recovery related to the coronavirus pandemic.