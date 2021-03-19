How some Clark County residents say they are spending their stimulus checks

We asked readers to tell us how they plan to spend their stimulus checks. Here’s what some people shared on our Springfield News-Sun Facebook page.

Jayann Simpson: Would “pay off the second half of property taxes.’'

El Chaz: ‘‘Going to Hawaii with the family.”

Jimmy Stahler: Would “repay student loans while I’m in (zero) interest deferment.”

Kayla Mae Ferryman: Would use the money to pay bills and spend it ‘‘on my kids’'.

The News-Sun wants to know how these stimulus payments have helped you and your family .

Please take the time to fill out the survey below. Answers will be used in our ongoing coverage of the economic impact and recovery related to the coronavirus pandemic.