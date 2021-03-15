Coronavirus: Vaccination appointments for this week still available in Clark County

The Clark County Combined Health District still has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available for this week.
The health district is slated to receive about 3,500 doses of vaccine this week, CCCHD health commissioner Charles Patterson said last week.
Thursday was the first time Ohioans ages 50 and older as well as people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease became eligible for the vaccine.
Those eligible also include childcare and funeral services, law enforcement and correction officers, pregnant people, bone marrow transplant recipients and people with ALS or type 1 diabetes who were made eligible for the vaccine on March 4.
Residents with certain qualifying health condition also qualify.
Qualifying health conditions that qualify include: cerebral palsy, spina bifida, inherited metabolic disorder including phenylketonuria, severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly, severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome and muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, alpha and beta thalassemia, solid organ transplants, severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe lung disease including asthma requiring hospitalizations within the past year.
Residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment by calling the health district at 937-717-2439 or can schedule online at ccchd.com.