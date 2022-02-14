Horace Mann Elementary to use 3D printer to help advance STEM education

Students at Horace Mann Elementary will soon get to use a new 3D printer as the Springfield school tries to advance STEM education opportunities.
The 3D printer will be housed in Matt Daniel’s Gateway Engineering classroom and be used to teach students math and science.
Daniel said he is excited to explore the printer alongside his students.
“I stress to my students a lot that engineering, especially the computer science aspect, is a growing market,” he said. “The earlier that the kids can be exposed to STEM-related topics and resources – the better prepared they are for their futures.”
All grade levels, with a focus on sixth, will be able to interact with the printer. Students will learn how to create 3D-printed designs, what career opportunities and practical uses exist for 3D printing, and have the opportunity to make an item and take it home.
The printer was made possible with help from an Ohio STEM Learning Network grant, in which Horace Mann is one of two in Clark County to receive.
