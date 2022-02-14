Horace Mann Elementary to use 3D printer to help advance STEM education

“I stress to my students a lot that engineering, especially the computer science aspect, is a growing market,” he said. “The earlier that the kids can be exposed to STEM-related topics and resources – the better prepared they are for their futures.”

All grade levels, with a focus on sixth, will be able to interact with the printer. Students will learn how to create 3D-printed designs, what career opportunities and practical uses exist for 3D printing, and have the opportunity to make an item and take it home.