Horace Mann Elementary to use 3D printer to help advance STEM education

Horace Mann Elementary School Teacher Matt Daniel and fifth grade students in Engineering Gateway class. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

Students at Horace Mann Elementary will soon get to use a new 3D printer as the Springfield school tries to advance STEM education opportunities.

The 3D printer will be housed in Matt Daniel’s Gateway Engineering classroom and be used to teach students math and science.

ExploreOhio Legislators pass bills on child crime

Daniel said he is excited to explore the printer alongside his students.

“I stress to my students a lot that engineering, especially the computer science aspect, is a growing market,” he said. “The earlier that the kids can be exposed to STEM-related topics and resources – the better prepared they are for their futures.”

ExploreClark County Sheriff’s Office awarded $58,000 grant for recruitment

All grade levels, with a focus on sixth, will be able to interact with the printer. Students will learn how to create 3D-printed designs, what career opportunities and practical uses exist for 3D printing, and have the opportunity to make an item and take it home.

The printer was made possible with help from an Ohio STEM Learning Network grant, in which Horace Mann is one of two in Clark County to receive.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

