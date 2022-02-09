Clark County Sheriff’s Office awarded $58,000 grant for recruitment

The Sheriff’s Office will run an outreach and educational program to students that have expressed an interest in law enforcement. Each opportunity will be for a six week period; with weekly sessions lasting one hour, according to the sheriff’s office. For those students that successfully complete the outreach and educational program and want to begin working in a law enforcement environment, the sheriff’s office will provide a cadet opportunity.

The sheriff’s office will be redeveloping a cadet program. Cadets will rotate through a variety of divisions at the sheriff’s office to get exposure to the different opportunities, the sheriff’s office said.

The cadets that are accepted into the program will receive an hourly wage and two uniforms, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office will also be collaborating with staff at Clark State College’s criminal justice program and with the Clark County Law Enforcement Advisory Team (CCLEAT). CCLEAT was established in July 2020 to give community members a stronger voice in law enforcement standards in Clark County, the sheriff’s office said.

The grant program is a part of the state’s Operating Budget that the Ohio General Assembly passed last year, a press release from State Rep. Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield) said. The Ohio Office of Law Enforcement Recruitment is facilitating the program and the remaining funds of the $1 million grant program are planned to be dispersed in fiscal year 2023.