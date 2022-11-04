Holiday events, harvest dinner among Clark, Champaign things to do this weekend

Explore 3 philanthropists to be honored in Springfield event

Urbana Holiday Weekend

The Holiday Open House Weekend in downtown Urbana will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today through Sunday. Attendees can kick-off their holiday shopping at many of the boutiques and shops.

Holiday Bazaar

Northridge United Methodist Church, 4610 Derr Road, will hold their annual Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be homemade donuts, sandwiches, soft drinks, and baked goods for sale, as well as crafts, gift items, and “Second Time Around” Christmas ornaments. Proceeds from the event will provide improvements to the church facility.

Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in the conference room of the Clark County Public Library located at Springfield’s Park Shopping Center, 1119 Bechtle Ave. Speaker Bryan Heck, Springfield’s city manager, will talk about his own family and about the revitalization of the city’s downtown area. Guest are welcome.

Veterans Benefits and Information Fair

The Veterans Benefits and Information Fair will be held from 12 to 4 p.m. on Saturday in Crabill Hall in the Clark County Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave. There will be lunch, door prizes, veterans’ organizations, local vendors, and local organizations. For more information, call 937-521-2030.

Harvest Dinner

Catawba United Methodist Church on State Route 54 will serve a sit-down Harvest Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Saturday. The meal will consist of turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, dessert, and drinks with proceeds to be used for the maintenance of the church building. Carry out dinners will also be available.

Museum Tours

Pennsylvania House Museum will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday for tours. Donations are $10 for adults and $3 for children.