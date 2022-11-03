3 philanthropists to be honored in Springfield event

This year’s honorees include:

Peg Foley, who will receive the Outstanding Fundraiser award, is a professional fundraiser, community leader, supporter of nonprofits and resident of Springfield.

Groceryland, which addressed the food desert due to Kroger closing in southern Springfield, will receive the Outstanding Business award. Ravi Patel, CEO, will accept the award.

Community Health Foundation will receive the Outstanding Foundation award. Joy Rogers, executive director, will accept the award. The organization plays a role in the regional healthcare delivery system, assures the availability of reproductive health services, and provides educational and specialty health services.

Both individual and table tickets for the event can be purchased at www.eventbrite.com/e/403504351377.

The GSAFP empowers people and organizations to practice ethical fundraising through professional education, networking, research and advocacy.

For more information, contact Hitchcock at kathryn@namicgm.org.