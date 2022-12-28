springfield-news-sun logo
Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree, lights in Clark, Champaign counties

News
By , Staff Writer
7 minutes ago

Residents in Clark and Champaign counties can recycle their live Christmas trees and unwanted lights through a few different programs.

According to the National Christmas Tree Association, trees shouldn’t be thrown away in the trash, as they can easily be reused or recycled for mulch and other purposes.

The Clark County Solid Waste District has a specialty recycling service where residents can recycle old Christmas lights free of charge, as well as other hard to dispose of items for small fees.

The specialty recycling center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday at 1620 W. Main St. in Springfield. For more information on specialty recycling, visit www.clarkcountyohio.gov/662/Specialty-Recycling.

Christmas trees are biodegradable and can be recycled for mulch and other purposes. Artificial Christmas trees are not recyclable.

Live Christmas trees also can be taken to C & S Tree Service at 2551 Dayton Springfield Road to be recycled free of charge from county residents from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on pricing and disposal, visit www.cstreemulch.com/.

Residents need to take all ornaments and lights off their live Christmas trees before recycling them.

Artificial trees no longer desired can go out with a resident’s normal household garbage.

In Urbana, residents can place their trees at the side of the street for pickup through January, according to the city’s website.

For more information on Christmas tree retrieval in Urbana, visit urbanaohio.com/streets.html.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

