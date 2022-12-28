Here’s how to recycle your Christmas tree, lights in Clark, Champaign counties

Live Christmas trees also can be taken to C & S Tree Service at 2551 Dayton Springfield Road to be recycled free of charge from county residents from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information on pricing and disposal, visit www.cstreemulch.com/.

Residents need to take all ornaments and lights off their live Christmas trees before recycling them.

Artificial trees no longer desired can go out with a resident’s normal household garbage.

In Urbana, residents can place their trees at the side of the street for pickup through January, according to the city’s website.

For more information on Christmas tree retrieval in Urbana, visit urbanaohio.com/streets.html.