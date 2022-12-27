Clark State commits to transfer pathways for liberal arts

Clark State College has committed to a transfer pathway and pledge for liberal arts to help remove challenges for those students.
The Ohio Consortium for Transfer Pathways to the Liberal Arts is to help remove obstacles and establish transfer pathways to a bachelor’s degree for students at community colleges.
The consortium has brought together 14 independent colleges and universities and 11 community colleges in the state.
“Clark State is deeply committed to ensuring high-quality, affordable pathways to degrees, and this compact allows our students a smooth transition to excellent universities while maximizing their credits. In other words, a win-win for all,” said President Jo Alice Blondin.
A signing ceremony was held earlier this month at the Ohio Statehouse to highlight the people and colleges who helped make this program possible and have them pledge to continue to work together for transfer student success.
Blondin also participated in the signing ceremony for this transfer pathway, committing to accessible, affordable and flexible higher education for Ohio students.
In signing the transfer pledge, participants committed to understanding and honoring their roles to enhance and provide access for students.
The college also holds state approved Ohio Guaranteed Transfer Pathways in several other areas such as biology, English and psychology.
“As part of (this transfer pathway), we have been able to extend the benefits of these defined pathways to our students who attend private universities and colleges as well,” said Naomi Louis, dean of arts and sciences.
“We are excited to have had this opportunity to participate in this collaboration and to establish a more seamless transfer path for students attending these institutions, increasing the likelihood that they will complete a bachelor’s degree,” she added.
The consortium was launched in the fall of 2021 and made possible through a grant from the Teagle Foundation and Arthur Vining Davis Foundations.
For more information about the consortium, visit: www.ofic.org/transfer-pathways.
About the Author