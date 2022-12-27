Clark State commits to transfer pathways for liberal arts

Blondin also participated in the signing ceremony for this transfer pathway, committing to accessible, affordable and flexible higher education for Ohio students.

In signing the transfer pledge, participants committed to understanding and honoring their roles to enhance and provide access for students.

The college also holds state approved Ohio Guaranteed Transfer Pathways in several other areas such as biology, English and psychology.

“As part of (this transfer pathway), we have been able to extend the benefits of these defined pathways to our students who attend private universities and colleges as well,” said Naomi Louis, dean of arts and sciences.

“We are excited to have had this opportunity to participate in this collaboration and to establish a more seamless transfer path for students attending these institutions, increasing the likelihood that they will complete a bachelor’s degree,” she added.

The consortium was launched in the fall of 2021 and made possible through a grant from the Teagle Foundation and Arthur Vining Davis Foundations.

For more information about the consortium, visit: www.ofic.org/transfer-pathways.