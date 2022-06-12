Hartman Rock Garden to offer new guided tours

“It’s been a dream to offer regular guided tours for years,” he said. “These will help interpret and share a different way of seeing Ben Hartman and the rock garden.”

Rose, who will conduct the tours, describes it as a deeper experience, including a rare look into the cathedral, one of Hartman’s last creations, a live demonstration of his creative process and figures and molds not typically on display. It will especially look at Hartman’s story, why he created the garden, detail on what he made and hits on key topics.

He said the guided tours may especially be interesting to the local community, who may have visited the sight before and encourages anyone who hasn’t to stop by.

But the rock garden is hardly a local curiosity. Rose said it draws 12,000-15,000 people a year from all over the country, some of whom stay and spend money here.

“It is one of the top culture and tour sights in the region,” Rose said.

He said anyone interested in the guided tours should purchase tickets early as they sell fast. But the garden’s directors are working on other ways to enhance it.

Hartman Rock Garden will offer its annual Tchotchke Palooza, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 30, which is considered the best day of the year to visit as many figures rarely seen will fill the garden, and volunteers will answer questions.

For Signature Tour dates, to purchase tickets for guided tours or for more information on Hartman Rock Garden, go to hartmanrocks.org/.