Tornadoes reached 120 mph, caused miles of destruction but no serious injuries

“The damage in this area was consistent with wind speeds of around 120 mph,” according to NWS.

Once the tornado crossed the Great Miami River, its intensity decreased and it is believed to have lifted near Casstown.

The EF1 tornado confirmed in Darke County started in Gordon and traveled about 2.5 miles. The estimated maximum wind speed was 100 mph and estimated path width was 125 yards, according to NWS.

The tornado touched down in farm fields around 5:42 p.m. west of Schnorf-Jones Road before damaging barns and outbuildings. Damage was consistent with winds speeds of 100, NWS said. The tornado then went east and hit another farm, causing roof damage to several barns.

The tornado lifted in a field in Potsdam.

The second EF1 was confirmed in Clark County and started around 6:23 p.m. in North Hampton. It reached an estimated maximum wind speed of 90 mph and maximum path width of 200 yards, according to NWS. The tornado path was 17.1 miles, and it ended in South Vienna.

The tornado started as an EF0, causing minor tree and outbuilding damage near Liberty Road before moving east and damaging a barn. It strengthened into an EF1 tornado as it moved through the area of Ballentine Pike, Delrey Road and Fox Hollow Road.

“Hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted along this section of the path and several homes suffered damage due to partial uplift,” according to NWS.

It continued east, damaging trees at the Springfield Country Club, before causing outbuilding damage at Edgewood Farms. The tornado uprooted multiple large trees, causing the main entrance to Buck Creek State Park to close.

Explore Clark County cleans up after tornado strikes

Additional damage was reported to a residence and barn on Mahar Road.

The EF0 tornado in Champaign County started around 6:42 p.m. in Urbana and ended in North Lewisburg. It reach an estimated maximum wind speed of 85 mph and maximum path width of 150 yards, according to NWS. The path traveled 4.6 miles.

The initial damage was reported on West Herr Road near U.S. 68. Large branches were snapped and a home had four large trees downed, according to NWS. The home also had siding ripped from an unattached garage.

Near Kennard-Kingscreek Road and Game Farm Road trees were snapped at the trunk, a barn door was ripped from a barn and a shed rolled onto its side.

The tornado continued east toward Kennard- Kingscreek Road, where a barn roof completely caved in and a support wall was thrown 15 yards, according to NWS. It then went down North Ludlow Road and South Kennard Road, where metal roofing was lifted from a barn.

The damage came to an end near a treeline off Dog Leg Road where branches were snapped and trees were uprooted.