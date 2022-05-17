Greenon schools STEM teacher selected for prestigious fellowship program

“I always want my students to know that although we may be a small school, there are big opportunities out there for them,” Jenkins said. “I’m honored to be able to share this incredible experience with my students and colleagues and to incorporate it into my classroom to continue creating engaging STEM learning opportunities for Greenon students.”

During the 2022-23 school year, Jenkins will take a paid leave from Greenon to spend 11 months in Washington, D.C., for professional development and to explore future opportunities.

Explore Fairborn to celebrate Friday the 13th with new tradition

Jenkins has taught for 25 years, including 23 years at Greenon. He received his bachelor’s degree in elementary education and a master’s degree in science teaching from Wright State University, and a secondary engineering degree from the University of Cincinnati.

This fellowship is only one of Jenkins’ many initiatives he has pursued. In January 2022, the Greenon InvenTeam, a group of teachers and students led by Jenkins, was granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for their invention of an animal-friendly net system to reduce manmade debris in local waterways. The team was also recognized by the Director of the Ohio EPA for the potential environmental impact of their patented invention.

Jenkins was named the 2021 Ohio State Board of Education District 10 Teacher of the Year and a finalist for both 2021 Ohio State Teacher of the Year and 2021 Ohio Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching. He also received the Excellence in Teaching Award from the Springfield Rotary Club in 2020.