Fairborn to celebrate Friday the 13th with new tradition

The Fairborn Halloween Festival returned to downtown Fairborn from Friday, Oct 15. to Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. One of the highlights of the event was the costume judging at the Fairborn YMCA on Friday night. Last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM/CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
48 minutes ago

After more than 60 years of celebrating Halloween in Fairborn, the city is ready to start a new tradition.

City of Fairborn communications manager Meghan Howard said from this year on the city will celebrate Friday the 13th.

“We can’t be ‘Halloweentown’ without also acknowledging the superstition surrounding Friday the 13th,” the city said in a post on their Facebook page.

Howard explained city manager Rob Anderson had the initial idea and everyone loved it.

“I think this event will allow people to enjoy the Halloween experience at other times of the year,” Howard said.

If you take a walk in downtown Fairborn in October, chances are you’ll see larger than life outdoor Halloween displays courtesy of Mike Foy, owner of Foy’s Halloween stores. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The first event is scheduled for Friday, May 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main Street. There will be food trucks, a beer garden and live music from Dustin Smith and The Daydreamers.

Howard said the city still has some planning to do, but people should expect props throughout downtown associated with the superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. This could include black cats, broken mirrors and ladders.

She added that some downtown businesses are planning to join in the fun.

The Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork is staying open late to feature local artists’ superstition art pieces.

“It’s a good opportunity for people that might not typically come to Fairborn to come and see how great this community is and how much fun we like to have,” Howard said.

After next month’s festivities, the Friday the 13th event will return Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

For more information, visit the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CityofFairborn).

City of Fairborn will begin celebrating Friday the 13th on a regular basis. PHOTO COURTES OF DELANEY ADAMS, CITY OF FAIRBORN ASSISTANT TO THE COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER

Credit: CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over six years of experience in the media field.

