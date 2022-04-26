Fairborn to celebrate Friday the 13th with new tradition

Combined Shape Caption If you take a walk in downtown Fairborn in October, chances are you’ll see larger than life outdoor Halloween displays courtesy of Mike Foy, owner of Foy’s Halloween stores. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam Combined Shape Caption If you take a walk in downtown Fairborn in October, chances are you’ll see larger than life outdoor Halloween displays courtesy of Mike Foy, owner of Foy’s Halloween stores. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

The first event is scheduled for Friday, May 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in downtown Fairborn, 103 W. Main Street. There will be food trucks, a beer garden and live music from Dustin Smith and The Daydreamers.

Howard said the city still has some planning to do, but people should expect props throughout downtown associated with the superstitions surrounding Friday the 13th. This could include black cats, broken mirrors and ladders.

She added that some downtown businesses are planning to join in the fun.

The Secret Chamber House of Oddities and Artwork is staying open late to feature local artists’ superstition art pieces.

“It’s a good opportunity for people that might not typically come to Fairborn to come and see how great this community is and how much fun we like to have,” Howard said.

After next month’s festivities, the Friday the 13th event will return Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

For more information, visit the city of Fairborn’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/CityofFairborn).