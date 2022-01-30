Greenon High School invention team granted patent for environmental system

With the help of the MakesWhatsNext Patent Program, the U.S. Patent Office issued US Patent 11,230,836 on Jan. 25 to the team of 14 student inventors, including 12 female students, and five educators, the release stated. A number of female students on the team are interested in pursuing STEM careers, and several of them are already attending college and majoring in STEM-related fields.

“Being named on a patent is a significant achievement for these young inventors and I am glad our program contributed to making this possible,” Tom Wong, Microsoft Patent Attorney and volunteer of the MakeWhatsNext Patent Program, said. “It is also gratifying to see that several of these young women inventors decided to pursue a college degree in a STEM field after graduating from high school.”

The team includes Braelynn Cameron, Kacie Sizer, Makenzie Gossett, Emma Bennett, Alex Tighe, Lacy Herdman, Kylie Mader, Rhia Thomas, Masonn Hayslip, Tyler Jenkins, Madison North, Lily Hopkins, Alexa Cunningham and Arizona Henderson. They are led by teachers Kyle Bandy, Tina Harris, Tom Jenkins, Jim Shaner and Jennifer Tropp.

Jenkins said having an opportunity in high school to participate in the InvenTeam program is a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

“Being able to go beyond that to learn about the patent process, work with local and global partners in the development of the product, and now receive a U.S. patent is an experience that enriched the education of not just our team, but all the students, staff, and community members at Greenon who have supported us on this journey,” he said.