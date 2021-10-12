Greenon school board hires Garth Whitaker as new treasurer

The Greenon Local School District Board of Education has hired its new treasurer.
The board voted unanimously at Monday’s special meeting to hire Garth Whitaker as the next treasurer/chief financial officer, according to a release from the district.
“Mr. Whitaker’s enthusiasm for school finance and collaborative leadership style will be an asset in our treasurer’s office and a great addition to our administrative team,” said Board President Dennis Henry. “His experiences as an assistant treasurer and auditor give him a strong foundation of knowledge about the ins and outs of school finance and operations that will allow him to hit the ground running in his new role.”
Whitaker will fill the vacancy of Brad McKee, who resigned in August to accept other employment, and will start on Nov. 1.
“I am honored to be selected as the next treasurer/CFO for Greenon Schools,” Whitaker said. “I look forward to getting to know the district, staff, and community, and I am grateful for the opportunity to use my knowledge, leadership skills, and insight to enhance the district’s demonstrated commitment to educational excellence and financial responsibility.”
Whitaker has been the assistant treasurer for the last three years for Xenia Community Schools after working as an auditor with the Ohio Auditor’s Office for six years, the release stated. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Wittenberg University and has completed additional coursework in school law and school finance for educators online through the University of Phoenix.
Whitaker was selected from other candidates through a search completed in partnership with K12 Consulting Inc.