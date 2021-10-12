Greenon school board hires Garth Whitaker as new treasurer

The board voted unanimously at Monday’s special meeting to hire Garth Whitaker as the next treasurer/chief financial officer, according to a release from the district.

“Mr. Whitaker’s enthusiasm for school finance and collaborative leadership style will be an asset in our treasurer’s office and a great addition to our administrative team,” said Board President Dennis Henry. “His experiences as an assistant treasurer and auditor give him a strong foundation of knowledge about the ins and outs of school finance and operations that will allow him to hit the ground running in his new role.”