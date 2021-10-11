Greenon Schools narrows field of treasurer candidates

Brad McKee, who joined the district as treasurer in 2013, resigned in August to take a position with another district. He is serving as interim treasurer until the search concludes, according to a release from the school.

Three who had second interviews and were chosen as finalists include Deb Carson, assistant treasurer with North College Hill City School District; Garth Whitaker, assistant treasurer with Xenia Community Schools; and Dawn Bennett, budget analyst with Columbus Public.