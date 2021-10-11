springfield-news-sun logo
X

Greenon Schools narrows field of treasurer candidates

Greenon Local School Districts Board of Education is conducting interviews for a new treasurer. Here, board members and others cut the ribbon last month when they officially welcomed crowds to Greenon Schools' new K-12 campus. Photo by Brett Turner
Caption
Greenon Local School Districts Board of Education is conducting interviews for a new treasurer. Here, board members and others cut the ribbon last month when they officially welcomed crowds to Greenon Schools' new K-12 campus. Photo by Brett Turner

News
By Brooke Spurlock
39 minutes ago
One of three finalists expected to be hired at Monday board meeting.

The Greenon Local School District Board of Education has been conducting a search to find its next treasurer.

Brad McKee, who joined the district as treasurer in 2013, resigned in August to take a position with another district. He is serving as interim treasurer until the search concludes, according to a release from the school.

ExploreWittenberg University names new director of Hagen Center

Three who had second interviews and were chosen as finalists include Deb Carson, assistant treasurer with North College Hill City School District; Garth Whitaker, assistant treasurer with Xenia Community Schools; and Dawn Bennett, budget analyst with Columbus Public.

These candidates were chosen at a special board meeting Wednesday out of five from the first round of interviews that were held at a special meeting Sept. 29.

ExploreI-70 construction project completion pushed back to 2022

It’s the board’s intention to hire one of the three at a special board meeting Monday.

The school board partnered with K12 Business Consulting to help with the search, the release stated. The board is working with K12 to review applicants, conduct interviews and complete background and reference checks.

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign schools cases drop by over 50
2
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra returns live on Saturday
3
Special kid now a special adult working on next chapter
4
Community health fair returns: ‘We want to improve the health of this...
5
Coronavirus: Springfield IDs major projects for bulk of $44.2M in...
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top