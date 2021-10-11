Greenon Schools narrows field of treasurer candidates

The Greenon Local School District Board of Education has been conducting a search to find its next treasurer.
Brad McKee, who joined the district as treasurer in 2013, resigned in August to take a position with another district. He is serving as interim treasurer until the search concludes, according to a release from the school.
Three who had second interviews and were chosen as finalists include Deb Carson, assistant treasurer with North College Hill City School District; Garth Whitaker, assistant treasurer with Xenia Community Schools; and Dawn Bennett, budget analyst with Columbus Public.
These candidates were chosen at a special board meeting Wednesday out of five from the first round of interviews that were held at a special meeting Sept. 29.
It’s the board’s intention to hire one of the three at a special board meeting Monday.
The school board partnered with K12 Business Consulting to help with the search, the release stated. The board is working with K12 to review applicants, conduct interviews and complete background and reference checks.