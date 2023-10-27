New Carlisle Toys and Games to close at the end of month

Credit: Bill Lackey

A local toy and game business in New Carlisle will close at the end of the month.

New Carlisle Toys and Games, located at 104 W. Washington St., will close its doors at the end of October, which is also its 11th anniversary, according to a post made on the businesses Facebook page.

“This October marks our 11th anniversary at NC Toys and Games! It has been a great 11 years and we have had a great time being here with all of you! But all great things must end. Our lives have been moving in different directions these past couple of years and after a long look ahead, we have decided it is time to move on,” the post said. “We are sad to go but so happy to have met so many wonderful people and new friends!”

The post also said they will continue its anniversary sale for the rest of this month as a farewell sale.

The store has been open since October of 2012 by owners Rachel and Craig Engle, according to a Springfield News-Sun story from 2014.

The store is closed Sunday and Monday, open from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

About the Author

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

