Grammy, Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter to take PAC stage

The past few years have put Mitchell on a new level, starting with her 2010 album “Hadestown” being translated to the stage and making its Broadway debut in 2019, capturing eight Tony Awards including Best Musical and she got the Best Original Score Tony.

Mitchell also earned a Grammy for the Best Musical Theater Album for “Hadestown” in 2020; released her first book; and was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020, which she said was completely unexpected.

Sudden success after many years can have an effect on people, but Mitchell is deeply grateful after putting so much time and effort in and is appreciative of the others who helped work on it.

“It’s like a dream to me now what happened at the Tonys, like it’s all a blur in my mind,” she said. “It was like I was in a labyrinth for years putting one foot in front of the other trying to incrementally improve the show and then suddenly I arrived at the center of the labyrinth and there were glaring lights and champagne and awards and I almost didn’t know how to process it. I had grown so used to the tunnel vision of the work. What a joy it is to see it fly on its own wings and to know that it moves people and even influences them.”

Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman have been together for many years and members appear on her new album. The show will include them all together to open the show, take a break, slightly reconfigure and go onto Mitchell’s set.

“These players are so deep, sensitive and special, it’s honestly a dream to be touring with them,” she said.

Touring during a pandemic wouldn’t be part of the dream, with Mitchell and the group having to postpone the first seven dates of the current tour, cancel supporting acts and traveling the country in what she describes as “a kind of mobile lockdown,” not being able to see friends or family, going to restaurants or anything like that.

Being able to perform makes it all worthwhile.

“For the most part, we just haven’t done a lot of touring, and I know like everyone we expected the world to look different in 2022 than it does,” said Mitchell. “Honestly if there’s a silver lining it’s that no one takes for granted how precious it is, the ritual of seeing live performance of any kind, of making music together in a room.”

Clark State requires masks be worn by audience members in the PAC to attend this performance. Distance seating will be available.

HOW TO GO

What: Anaïs Mitchell and Bonny Light Horseman

Where: Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave., Springfield

When: 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10

Admission: $40-46

More info: www.pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2021-2022-season/