Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Public parking in downtown Springfield to remain free throughout 2022

A parking sign along North Fountain Avenue limits parking to 30 minutes. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
A parking sign along North Fountain Avenue limits parking to 30 minutes. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Hasan Karim
39 minutes ago

Public parking in downtown Springfield will remain free the rest of the year, but what paid parking may look like in the future is still being discussed.

The idea of implementing paid parking in downtown Springfield was discussed before the pandemic by city officials and would have included a paid parking garage on North Fountain Avenue as well as potentially adding a paid parking lot and metered street parking.

However, plans to implement paid parking in downtown as part of a coordinated parking system were put on hold due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That decision was a response to immediate economic impacts caused by the pandemic as well as a decline in downtown traffic early on in the pandemic. Those factors also influenced the city’s decision in September of 2020 to make a new parking garage on Fountain temporarily free to use, this news organization previously reported.

ExploreMan convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail following life sentence

The three-story parking garage, known as Park at the 99, on North Fountain will remain free for visitors at least until the end of this year, said Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.

Prior to the decision to make it free, regular rates to park in the garage were $2 per hour at a daily maximum of $6; the monthly rate was $55. All of those fees have since been waived and when those fees will return will be reevaluated during the second half of this year, said Heck.

However, the decision to implement other forms of paid parking in downtown is a separate matter, Heck said, meaning that if the parking garage becomes a paid one, it doesn’t mean that other public parking spots in downtown will become paid as well.

The City of Springfield owns the parking garage on Fountain, on-street parking spots as well as a lot across the Public Safety building also on North Fountain Avenue.

The city has an agreement with Reef Parking to manage the garage, known as Park at the 99, including having someone stationed at the parking structure as well as managing contracts around the maintenance of the garage.

Springfield city commissioners will be asked during their next public meeting on Feb. 15 to vote to allow for the renewal of the Parking Management Agreement related to the garage with Reef Parking for an amount not to exceed $112,568.

ExploreSpringfield police still in the running to receive body camera grant

Currently, the options of implementing metered parking or converting the city owned parking lot into a paid one are not on the table at this point, Heck said. But the city could discuss those options in the future or what methods would better serve a more coordinated parking system in the downtown area.

“The conversation remains fluid and we will make decisions based on the state of the economy and parking demand in the future,” said Heck.

The initial decision to suspend paid parking, especially at the garage, was due to the immediate impacts of the pandemic and lesser traffic in the downtown area, including as office spaces transitioned to remote work.

Further decisions to continue to make the parking garage free have been motivated by economic instability amid the pandemic as well as the need to support retail and restaurants in the area.

The parking lot located across Springfield City Hall is also free to park at, a decision made after it was purchased at the end of last year from a private entity by SpringForward, a nonprofit dedicated to downtown revitalization efforts.

In Other News
1
Local physician to discuss heart health in honor of American Heart...
2
Springfield Arts Council show to celebrate Broadway through comedy
3
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
4
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati kick off with pep rally at...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top