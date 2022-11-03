Funeral services set for Graham middle school student

Funeral services have been set for a Graham Local Schools student who died last week.
Ryley Savage, 12, died Oct. 27 at Dayton Children’s Hospital, according to his obituary. He was severely injured during an incident outside of school, but no details about his cause of death have been released.
Savage, a seventh-grade student at Graham Middle School, enjoyed spending time with his friends, playing soccer, working out at the gym, playing backyard sports, taking pictures of nature, learning about wildlife, fishing, hiking and camping, according to the obituary.
“Ryley was an inquisitive child who never took anything too seriously and was always acting silly,” his obituary stated.
Savage was an honor student, a member of the Student Lighthouse Team as an elementary student, and a goalie for the middle school soccer team.
“Ryley will forever be a part of our Falcon Family. He brought joy to many of the students and staff at Graham Local Schools. He will be remembered as a friend, leader, and scholar. Ryley will be missed,” Superintendent Chad Lensman said previously.
Savage is survived by his parents, Toby and Heather; siblings, Jacob, Jewels, Jasmine and Josiah; maternal grandparents, Roy and Robin Welch; maternal great grandparents, Richard and Patricia Hopkins; paternal grandparents, Richard and Rita Vaughn; paternal great grandmother, Edwardine Webster; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, his obituary stated.
Visitation for friends and family will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Graham Middle School, 9644 U.S. Route 36 in St. Paris, with Pastor Scott Barger of the St. Paris First Church of God officiating. The visitation will be held until the time of the service at 1 p.m. The family is inviting everyone to wear cheerful colors in honor of Savage.
The burial will be at the convenience of the family, and the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home in St. Paris is serving the family.
The family asks that charitable contributions be made to Life Connection of Ohio, 3661 Briarfield Blvd., Ste 105, Maumee, Ohio, 45357. Condolences can also be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.
About the Author