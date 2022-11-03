Funeral services set for Graham middle school student

“Ryley will forever be a part of our Falcon Family. He brought joy to many of the students and staff at Graham Local Schools. He will be remembered as a friend, leader, and scholar. Ryley will be missed,” Superintendent Chad Lensman said previously.

Savage is survived by his parents, Toby and Heather; siblings, Jacob, Jewels, Jasmine and Josiah; maternal grandparents, Roy and Robin Welch; maternal great grandparents, Richard and Patricia Hopkins; paternal grandparents, Richard and Rita Vaughn; paternal great grandmother, Edwardine Webster; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family, his obituary stated.

Visitation for friends and family will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Graham Middle School, 9644 U.S. Route 36 in St. Paris, with Pastor Scott Barger of the St. Paris First Church of God officiating. The visitation will be held until the time of the service at 1 p.m. The family is inviting everyone to wear cheerful colors in honor of Savage.

The burial will be at the convenience of the family, and the Atkins-Shively Funeral Home in St. Paris is serving the family.

The family asks that charitable contributions be made to Life Connection of Ohio, 3661 Briarfield Blvd., Ste 105, Maumee, Ohio, 45357. Condolences can also be sent to www.shivelyfuneralhomes.com.