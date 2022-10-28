Graham Local community mourns 7th grader who died to severe injury

A Champaign County family and students, faculty and staff of Graham Local Schools are mourning after a 7th grader suffered a severe injury and died earlier this week.
Graham Middle School student Ryley Savage was severely injured Tuesday evening outside of school, according to a statement on social media from the school district.
The district announced on Thursday that Ryley had succumbed to his injuries.
A prayer vigil will be held to celebrate Ryley’s life at the middle school on Sunday at 6 p.m. All community members are invited to attend. Local counselors and clergy joined district personnel this week to provide support to students and staff, the district said, adding that its Crisis Response Team will continue to work with students and families affected by the loss.
Ryley was an honor student, a member of the Student Lighthouse Team as an elementary student and was a goalie for the middle school soccer team, the district said.
Graham Middle School teacher Mindy Heaston said, “He was an amazing student. He and I would share our jokes and sarcasm on a daily basis. Ryley loved sharing books and scary stories with me in class and we had many conversations about the possibilities of the unknown.”
Graham Elementary teachers Bre Tebble and Karla Garcia remembered Ryley as an intelligent, hard-working and self-motivated young man who was always willing to help others. “Ryley helped to make our first year at Graham, one to remember,” they said in the statement.
Graham Elementary Student Lighthouse coordinator Sara Hager said Ryley was a “happy kid” in elementary school, adding that he took on leadership roles as part of the Lighthouse team. “Ryley was a role model for our Falcon community,” she said.
About the Author