Graham Local community mourns 7th grader who died to severe injury

Graham Middle School teacher Mindy Heaston said, “He was an amazing student. He and I would share our jokes and sarcasm on a daily basis. Ryley loved sharing books and scary stories with me in class and we had many conversations about the possibilities of the unknown.”

Graham Elementary teachers Bre Tebble and Karla Garcia remembered Ryley as an intelligent, hard-working and self-motivated young man who was always willing to help others. “Ryley helped to make our first year at Graham, one to remember,” they said in the statement.

Graham Elementary Student Lighthouse coordinator Sara Hager said Ryley was a “happy kid” in elementary school, adding that he took on leadership roles as part of the Lighthouse team. “Ryley was a role model for our Falcon community,” she said.