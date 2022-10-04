Food truck, food pantry among events in Clark, Champaign counties this week

Clark State College will host a Second Harvest Walk-Up Food Pantry from 4 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday in parking lot G of the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane.

Attendees must bring state ID and proof of current address, income is self-reported, and arrive early as the pantry is a first-come, first-served basis.

Diabetes support group meets

The Clark Champaign Diabetes Association will host a diabetes support group with speaker Marcy Ivory BA, CTTS, LCDC III from Mercy REACH at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at United Senior Services, 125 W. Main St. in Springfield.

Mercy REACH (Recovery, Education, Advocacy, Care and Hope) provides outpatient alcohol, drug and tobacco treatment program services for adolescents and adults in Clark, Champaign and surrounding counties. In the support group, attendees learn about how tobacco use and smoking effects people living with diabetes.

Food truck offered Thursday

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local non-profit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield.

The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the non-profits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the non-profit.

The next Food Truck Thursday and local non-profit will be Christian Brothers and PHI Beta Sorority.

Project Woman Candlelight Vigil set

Project Woman will host the Candlelight Vigil at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Esplanade in downtown as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Wittenberg students will process to and from the event as part of their Take Back the Night program. Their choral group, Just Eve, will also perform.

The annual presentation of the Chrysalis Award, given to someone for their outstanding advocacy work, will be the evening’s highlight.

Tickets and more information can be found on the events page at www.projectwomanohio.org.