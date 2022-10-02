Manufacturing day event will include networking, tour of Clark State learning lab

Clark State College will host a manufacturing day event next week.
The open house will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridayin the Shull Hall on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield.
The day will include a tour of the SWEET Advanced Manufacturing Center and Directed Learning Lab, and local partners will be in attendance for networking opportunities and an Amazon representative will be available with information about the company’s employment opportunities.
“The purpose of the event is to spread awareness about Clark State’s manufacturing opportunities and the state-of-the-art equipment housed on campus,” said Jackie Duffy, career navigator for the H1-B Workforce Grant at Clark State. “We are excited about this event because it is an opportunity to share what the faculty teach as well keep our industry partners informed about the types of courses and trainings Clark State offers.”
The event is open to anyone, but RSVP is requested as refreshments will be offered. For more information and to register, visit https://www.mfgday.com/events/clarkstate-mfgday22/.
