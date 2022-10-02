springfield-news-sun logo
X

Manufacturing day event will include networking, tour of Clark State learning lab

News
By
51 minutes ago

Clark State College will host a manufacturing day event next week.

The open house will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridayin the Shull Hall on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield.

ExploreDay 2: Hurricane Ian hits the Atlantic, expected to make 2nd landfall Friday

The day will include a tour of the SWEET Advanced Manufacturing Center and Directed Learning Lab, and local partners will be in attendance for networking opportunities and an Amazon representative will be available with information about the company’s employment opportunities.

“The purpose of the event is to spread awareness about Clark State’s manufacturing opportunities and the state-of-the-art equipment housed on campus,” said Jackie Duffy, career navigator for the H1-B Workforce Grant at Clark State. “We are excited about this event because it is an opportunity to share what the faculty teach as well keep our industry partners informed about the types of courses and trainings Clark State offers.”

ExploreNewborns at Christ Hospital given football draft pick onesies

The event is open to anyone, but RSVP is requested as refreshments will be offered. For more information and to register, visit https://www.mfgday.com/events/clarkstate-mfgday22/.

In Other News
1
Program gives college students out-of-classroom experiences...
2
‘Fiddler on the Roof’ revival to open Clark State PAC’s season Friday
3
Chrysalis Award posthumously going to nurse and advocate ‘Winkie’...
4
ChalkFest, Project Scare-a-Crow draw interest downtown
5
New Carlisle leaders vote down preliminary plan for residential...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top