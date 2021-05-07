First Friday: Things to do in Springfield tonight

They will also be part of the Visit Greater Springfield Discovery Pass: Sip.Shop.Dine. Participants can use it to win prizes by checking in and redeeming discounts at 15 different Springfield businesses.

Explore Greater Springfield Partnership launches digital passport to showcase local businesses

With the pass, Fresh Abilities is offering one free 16-ounce smoothie with the purchase of a large salad. To learn more and sign up for the pass, visit: https://loom.ly/NcfJ3C4.

The Market Bar will be featuring its new spring cocktails menu, which can be viewed at https://www.themarketbar.live/about.

will be featuring its new spring cocktails menu, which can be viewed at https://www.themarketbar.live/about. The Painted Pepper will be offering a First Friday special menu, and some off-menu items will be available.

will be offering a First Friday special menu, and some off-menu items will be available. A LuLaRose pop-up boutique will also be on site, brought by Jessica Mertens.

Local singer and artist Eric Thompson will perform at 7 p.m.

Admission is free.

Explore Health district works to offer vaccine options for those living in western Clark County

Stella Bleu, 20 N. Fountain Ave.

Stella Bleu will have a dinner special, along with specialty drinks for the night.

The dinner special will consist of Popcorn Crusted Crab Cakes with white cheddar orzo, roasted asparagus, tomato horseradish jam, served with house salad.

Specialty drinks can also be ordered at the bar.

The restaurant is located at 20 N. Fountain Ave.

Mother Stewart’s Brewing, 102 W. Columbia St.

Mother Stewart’s will feature live music and a local food truck.

The Mother’s Jazz Collective will perform, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free.

Christian Bros Meat Company LLC will be on site as well, serving food starting at 4 p.m.

For more information, please visit the Facebook pages of these businesses.