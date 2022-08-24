First day at Springfield schools is ‘much needed rejuvenation’

Combined Shape Caption Jennifer Ullery-Smith, principal at Warder Park-Wayne Elementary School, tosses glitter on returning students on the first day of school Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Smith tried to make the return to school special. As students arrived she would cheer and toss glitter and tensel on them. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption Jennifer Ullery-Smith, principal at Warder Park-Wayne Elementary School, tosses glitter on returning students on the first day of school Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Smith tried to make the return to school special. As students arrived she would cheer and toss glitter and tensel on them. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

Over the last few years, the district has required masking and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, they are not implementing those protocols but will continue to monitor community health conditions and follow guidance from state and local health agencies.

When it comes to other safety measures, the district conducts routine safety drills in all buildings such as lockdown and rapid dismissals, annual active threat training for staff, and has relationships with law enforcement through the Springfield Police Division and Clark County Sheriff’s Office to employ four resource officers at the high school, School of Innovation and three middle schools.

The district has also placed an additional emphasis on student and staff mental health by incorporating social emotional learning into the everyday curriculum and through the Student Services Department with counselors and psychologists.

During this week, students will focus on social emotional learning, which allows teachers and students to set aside the normal daily curriculum and focus on getting to know each other on a deeper level, Leinasars said. Students will be given opportunities to express themselves and learn more about how to regulate their emotions in a healthy way.

Explore Wittenberg to welcome new students this weekend with special programs

This year, the district’s strategic plan is to foster social emotional learning, inspire and advance teaching and learning, embrace inclusive culture, leverage business and community partnerships, and demonstrate operational excellence.

Superintendent Bob Hill said the district is excited that this will also be the first year that all elementary and middle school buildings will be ‘Wildcats’, as they retired the 10 elementary and three middle school mascots over the summer to allow for students to truly be Wildcats.

“This decision was based on the voices of our stakeholders during the new Strategic Plan process. During that process, it became obvious that we are all Wildcats, and we are all ‘One Family’,” Hill said.

The district has close to 100 new staff this year, but still have open positions to fill including several teachers, a counselor and substitutes. To apply, visit the website.

Several school district will have their first day later this week, including Southeastern, Greenon, Northeastern and Clark-Shawnee.

Other districts that have already started school last week and this week so far including Global Impact STEM Academy, Northwestern, Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC), Tecumseh, Triad, Urbana, Graham and Mechanicsburg Exempted Village schools.

Back-to-school dates

Aug. 25: Southeastern Local Schools, Springfield grades 10-12.

Aug. 29: Greenon Local Schools and kindergarten last names A-M.

Aug. 30: Greenon kindergarten last names N-Z, Northeastern Local Schools, Springfield kindergarten last names A-L.

Aug. 31: Springfield kindergarten last names M-Z.

Sept. 1: Clark-Shawnee Local Schools, Springfield all kindergarten.

Sept. 7: Clark-Shawnee kindergarten last name A-L.

Sept. 8: Clark-Shawnee kindergarten last name M-Z and all preschool.

Sept. 9: Clark-Shawnee all kindergarten.