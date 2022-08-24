Wittenberg to welcome new students this weekend with special programs

New students will arrive on campus to move-in between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday. After move-in, students will attend various programs and participate in several activities, including meet with first-year seminar teams, meet their resident advisors, participate in residence hall community building, learn about the values and missions of the university, and attend social events to connect with classmates. There will also be a commuter student welcome and orientation, a welcome reception, residence hall meetings, meet-your-community Playfair, a special hypnotists presentation, and late night programs.

On Friday, there will be first-year seminar meetings, first-year class photo, opening convocation, service project, president meet-and-greet, Witt Olympics, laser tag, games and ice cream.

Saturday will include a downtown Springfield takeover, connections time, a theatre and dance show, and a welcome back bash with games, food and more.

Lastly on Sunday, there will be donuts and fellowship, a commitment to community event, a cookout, and residence hall meetings.

For the full Welcome Week schedule, visit www.wittenberg.edu/student-life/welcome-week-schedule-events.