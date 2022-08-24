Wittenberg to welcome new students this weekend with special programs

Wittenberg University will host Welcome Week for new students this weekend with special programming focused on belonging and engagement.
Nearly 430 new students will arrive on campus for Welcome Week, Aug. 25-28, as they acclimate to college life through a variety of special programs before the start of classes on Monday.
During new student orientation, first-year and transfer students will participate in several programs and be assisted by current students, the Tiger Team, who will help them connect with one another, begin to build relationships with faculty and staff, and complete final preparations before the semester.
“Wittenberg prides itself as being a place where people truly know one another. For our new students that first Witt ‘Hello’ is a crucial introduction to our community,” said Vice President for Student Development and Dean of Students Casey Gill.
“We hope that our Welcome Week events inform and entertain, but most of all, we hope that our new students learn everything they need to know about their new college home. We are confident that they will find a campus community committed to their personal and professional success from the start,” she said.
New students will arrive on campus to move-in between 9 a.m. and noon on Thursday. After move-in, students will attend various programs and participate in several activities, including meet with first-year seminar teams, meet their resident advisors, participate in residence hall community building, learn about the values and missions of the university, and attend social events to connect with classmates. There will also be a commuter student welcome and orientation, a welcome reception, residence hall meetings, meet-your-community Playfair, a special hypnotists presentation, and late night programs.
On Friday, there will be first-year seminar meetings, first-year class photo, opening convocation, service project, president meet-and-greet, Witt Olympics, laser tag, games and ice cream.
Saturday will include a downtown Springfield takeover, connections time, a theatre and dance show, and a welcome back bash with games, food and more.
Lastly on Sunday, there will be donuts and fellowship, a commitment to community event, a cookout, and residence hall meetings.
For the full Welcome Week schedule, visit www.wittenberg.edu/student-life/welcome-week-schedule-events.
