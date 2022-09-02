Fair at New Boston marks 40 years this weekend

Combined Shape Caption Susan Scites sets up what is supposed to be a dead mermaid in her tent called Curiosities of Natural Wonders Thursday, September 1, 2022 as she gets ready for the Fair at New Boston at George Rogers Clark Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey Combined Shape Caption Susan Scites sets up what is supposed to be a dead mermaid in her tent called Curiosities of Natural Wonders Thursday, September 1, 2022 as she gets ready for the Fair at New Boston at George Rogers Clark Park. BILL LACKEY/STAFF Credit: Bill Lackey Credit: Bill Lackey

As a kid in the ‘70s who loved history, Shultz went to a battle recreation in 1976 and became hooked. Forness has been there since the beginning.

Her parents, Dick and Donna Ward, were part of the original group that began the fair, which had about 10 booths that initial outing. Forness and Donna Ward, now 90, will both be at this weekend’s event as food purveyors.

“It’s about authenticity. You can’t sell what’s not authentic,” Forness said about the reason the fair is one of the country’s most authentic historical events that people travel from all over to participate in or visit.

This year also marks something of a changing of the guard, with younger people taking the reins and some of the older members leaving or stepping back.

“It gets pretty hairy sometimes. The younger generation doesn’t care as much about history, but we’re giving it a try and trying to get younger people involved,” said Forness.

After cancelling the fair in 2020 and having more pandemic-related precautions when the event returned in 2021, this year should reflect more of the fairs of before.

“We’re prepared to deal with it. It’s just an interruption,” Shultz said.

Among the new highlights this year are ironwork and blacksmith recreations as well as a bladesmith, a new toy merchant and 18th Century pawn shop. A livestock display is a newer attraction kids may enjoy, along with a new oxen team, which hasn’t been done in a couple of years, and a resurrectionist will be back.

Favorite food items, vendors, the Native American village, battle recreations and other sights, smells and sounds that define the event will be back.

Also returning is the Friday educational day that welcomes in school children. It will be of a smaller scale with mostly private schools and home-schooled kids.

As people look back toward those early days of Ohio, Forness can foresee people looking forward to the fair for years to come. It will take dedication and spreading the word about it, and said anyone can volunteer to help out as there are always things to do.

“My mom and dad worked very, very hard to make this a unique event and I’ll continue the legacy as long as I can,” she said.

HOW TO GO

What: The Fair at New Boston

Where: George Rogers Clark Park, 936 South Tecumseh Road, Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4

Admission: At gate, $10 ages 12-older; $8 active-duty military and first responders with ID; $5 ages 6-11; free for ages 5-under

More info: grcha.org/