Yellow Springs sunflower field returns after 2-year hiatus

Mangen said the sunflowers will be in bloom for about two weeks, depending on the weather.

The sunflowers are expected to be bigger and have fewer pests, according to Michele Burns, executive director of the Tecumseh Land Trust.

Burns told Dayton.com the last two years of planting cover crops should have improved the health of the soil by adding nutrients.

While visiting the field, the chamber wants to remind guests of a few rules:

- Drones are not permitted. The sunflower field is in the no fly zone of the Springfield Airport.

- No commercial activity in the field. Soliciting professional photography services, other services or goods is not permitted (photography itself is permitted).

- Do not pick the sunflowers.

- No weddings or parties in the field.

This year the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce is managing the field. In years past, the field was managed by Tecumseh Land Trust.

“It kind of aligns more with what the chamber does,” Mangen said. “The chamber is an organization that tries to drive business into town and the sunflower field is a really great opportunity to do that. It brings a lot of attention to Yellow Springs and gives us an opportunity to promote businesses in the area as well.”

Mangen added anyone visiting the sunflower field should consider making it an all-day trip.

“I would definitely encourage them to check out the local restaurants and shops,” Mangen said. “There are a lot of great places to get a snack. If they want to go for a hike, go to the Glen (Helen Nature Preserve).”

The chamber is also seeking donations to help cover the cost of traffic control.

For more information about the sunflower field, located at 4633 U.S. 68, visit the chamber’s Facebook page.