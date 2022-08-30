Pike County murders: Six years later, first trial nearly has a jury

Attorneys filed motions to strike the panel from which jurors will be selected, arguing that no working person could afford to miss six to eight weeks of work for the $10 a day provided to jurors.

Judge Randy Deering ultimately denied those motions.

Potential jurors heard about a possible witness list as well: More than 250 people could be called as witnesses in this case, including dozens of state Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents and members of two county dive teams. Not all people on the list will be called during the course of the trial.

George is the first of the Wagner family members charged in the eight murders to face trial. His brother, Edward “Jake” Wagner, is believed to be at the center of the motive for the murder; He and one of the victims, Hanna Rhoden, had a child together over which there were vicious custody disputes. Jake took a plea deal in April 2021.

Also charged in the murders were George’s parents, Angela and George “Billy” Wagner. Angela took a plea deal in September 2021. Billy has maintained a plea of not guilty, though a trial date has not yet been set for him.

The victims of the Pike County murders were 40-year-old Christopher Rhoden Sr., 37-year-old Dana Rhoden, 20-year-old Hannah Gilley, 16-year-old Christopher Rhoden Jr., 20-year-old Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 37-year-old Gary Rhoden, 19-year-old Hanna Rhoden, and 44-year-old Kenneth Rhoden.

WCPO is a content partner of Cox First Media.