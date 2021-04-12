Executive director for Springfield mental health agency to retire next year

The executive director for Oesterlen Services For Youth, Inc. will retire next April, and the agency will soon be in search of someone to take his place, according to a release from the organization.
Donald Warner, executive director for the last 19 years, announced he will retire in April 2022 to give “Oesterlen leadership sufficient time to find a successor and ensure a smooth transition.”
After his retirement, Warner will have served Oesterlen, a non-profit mental health agency, for 20 years, the release stated.
“As Executive Director, Don has helped to position Oesterlen as a model for excellence in residential and community-based treatment, foster care, and community and school-based youth therapeutic services,” said John Saraga, president of the Oesterlen’s board of directors. “His innovative spirit, statewide advocacy efforts, and leadership in the field of youth and family services are all exceptional, and we are grateful to have another year to partner with him as we continue to serve more than 1,000 clients annually.”
The organization has established a Board Transition Planning Team, led by the Rev. Ronald Green, retired Oesterlen administrator and current board member, as well as board members Kay Labosky and Mary Jo Zembar, the release stated. The board is expected to launch a national search for Warner’s successor and is working closely with the team to appoint a search committee and determine the next steps.
“When he retires in 2022, Warner will leave an enviable legacy,” the release stated. “Under his leadership, Oesterlen achieved considerable success across multiple areas, including earning national accreditation, reimagining and expanding programs and services, and strengthening partnerships locally, regionally, and at the state level.”
Warner has also been honored with several distinctions, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Association of Social Workers and the distinguished George Stevens Award from the Ohio Children’s Alliance, according to the release.