Executive director for Springfield mental health agency to retire next year

“As Executive Director, Don has helped to position Oesterlen as a model for excellence in residential and community-based treatment, foster care, and community and school-based youth therapeutic services,” said John Saraga, president of the Oesterlen’s board of directors. “His innovative spirit, statewide advocacy efforts, and leadership in the field of youth and family services are all exceptional, and we are grateful to have another year to partner with him as we continue to serve more than 1,000 clients annually.”

The organization has established a Board Transition Planning Team, led by the Rev. Ronald Green, retired Oesterlen administrator and current board member, as well as board members Kay Labosky and Mary Jo Zembar, the release stated. The board is expected to launch a national search for Warner’s successor and is working closely with the team to appoint a search committee and determine the next steps.