Early voting for the May election starts today

Early voting procedures will remain the same for the May election as voters can request an absentee ballot, vote in-person or vote by mail. However, those wishing to cast a ballot in-person will have to do so at the offices of the Clark County and the Champaign County Board of Elections.

During the November election, the early voting location was moved in Clark County to the Turner Studio Theatre. The change was made to accommodate an expected increase in early voters as well as allow for more social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, for this election, in-person early voting will be moved back to the Clark County Board of Elections office at 3130 East Main St. in Springfield.

Lopez said the move in early voting locations last year was meant to be a temporary thing due to the circumstances at the time.

She said that they are expecting a lower voter turnout for the May election and this election will be occurring at a time when the coronavirus vaccinations are being rolled out.

Early voting will occur at the same place as last year in Champaign County and residents can cast their ballots at the Champaign County Board of Elections office at 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

Jodi Flora, the deputy director for the Champaign County Board of Elections, said there are no county-wide issues on the ballot for May.

Instead, there is a first ward City Council Republican primary in Urbana. Voters in that area will be asked to chose between Amy Jumper and Charles Moody.

In Clark County, the only county-wide election will be a Republican primary for a judge position for the Municipal Court. Residents will be asked to choose between Brian Driscoll, Robert Lancaster, Melissa Tuttle and Daniel Carey.

The winner will face David Herier on the ballot in November.

Some cities, townships and villages will decide on a handful of renewal levies.

Springfield residents will cast their ballots on a 0.4%, 10-year income tax renewal levy. Funding from the levy will be used for public safety and other operating expenses as well as street and other capital improvements.

Mad River Twp. residents will vote on two property tax renewals. One will be a five year, 0.80 mill property tax levy. The second levy will be a five year, 1 mill property tax levy that will provide funding for ambulance services and emergency medical services.

Northwestern Local School District residents will see a 7.16 mill, five-year property tax levy on their ballot.

Village of Enon residents will vote on whether to allow the Enon Food Mart located at 6875 Dayton Springfield Rd. to sell wine and mixed alcoholic beverages.

Early Voting Hours

April 6 to 9: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 12 to 16: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 to 30: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

May 1: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 2: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

May 3: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.