Emergency home repair program to benefit Clark County residents

Clark County residents may qualify for emergency home repair assistance from a new program funded through federal relief.
The Clark County Community and Economic Development Department and Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield began accepting applications for emergency home repairs on Monday, according to a press release from the Clark County Commission.
The 2022 Clark County Homeowner Emergency Repair Grant Program is being funded through up to $100,000 of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money. The Clark County Commission allocated funds for the county’s Homeowner Emergency Repair grant program at its Feb. 9 meeting.
The funding will provide critical and immediate home repairs for Clark County homeowners who have been impacted by COVID-19 or who may be unemployed or experiencing food or housing insecurity, according to the release.
Eligible properties are single-family, owner-occupied homes located in Clark County outside of the city of Springfield, according to the neighborhood housing partnership. Mortgage payments must also be current, including homeowner’s insurance and real estate taxes. Income-eligibility requirements also exist.
Homeowners may receive up to $7,500 for home repairs or $10,000 for roof repairs. Eligible projects include leaking roofs, inoperable furnace or electrical or plumbing repair. Projects may also include critical repairs needed to allow seniors to stay in their homes, such as ramps or bathroom renovation, the release said.
The program is being administered by the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield.
“We’re always excited with any program that help homeowners,” Greg Womacks, the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield executive director.
To apply, please call 937-322-4623, stop by the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield office at 527 East Home Road in Springfield or log on to springfieldnhp.org. For program and eligibility requirements, interested people can visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6419/2022-Clark-County-Emergency-Repair-Program_Info-Sheet?bidId=.
The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield also offers emergency home repair programming to address housing issues like a leaking roof, inoperable furnace, electrical or plumbing problems through grants for low-income households when funds are available and through low-interest loans within Springfield.
About the Author