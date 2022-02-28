Emergency home repair program to benefit Clark County residents

Homeowners may receive up to $7,500 for home repairs or $10,000 for roof repairs. Eligible projects include leaking roofs, inoperable furnace or electrical or plumbing repair. Projects may also include critical repairs needed to allow seniors to stay in their homes, such as ramps or bathroom renovation, the release said.

The program is being administered by the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield.

“We’re always excited with any program that help homeowners,” Greg Womacks, the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield executive director.

To apply, please call 937-322-4623, stop by the Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield office at 527 East Home Road in Springfield or log on to springfieldnhp.org. For program and eligibility requirements, interested people can visit https://www.clarkcountyohio.gov/DocumentCenter/View/6419/2022-Clark-County-Emergency-Repair-Program_Info-Sheet?bidId=.

The Neighborhood Housing Partnership of Greater Springfield also offers emergency home repair programming to address housing issues like a leaking roof, inoperable furnace, electrical or plumbing problems through grants for low-income households when funds are available and through low-interest loans within Springfield.