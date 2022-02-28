Springfield woman involved in community will be remembered for her smile, love and heart

Caption Hermann and Marcia Carr. Contributed Caption Hermann and Marcia Carr. Contributed

The two performed magic shows together, with Marcia being Hermann’s assistant, and they were both involved in the community.

“They were icons in Springfield,” Hagler said. “Mom was his equal partner in being by his side... They were truly soulmates. They were in this equally together for everything they did for the community.”

Carr attended Springfield Community Hospital Nursing program while Hermann serviced in the Armed Forces at Fort Devens. After serving in the Army, the two returned to Springfield where Marcia worked as Hermann’s assistant throughout her entire life.

Hermann served with the Springfield Police Division for 27 years, and dedicated most of his career working with local children and creating the Safety City program.

The city of Springfield approved the dual naming of a road to honor him, and his name was added to a 0.7-mile portion of West McCreight Avenue between North Fountain Boulevard and Saint Paris Road called “Hermann Carr Way.”

Recently, the Heritage Center of Clark County had an exhibit dedicated to Hermann the Magician that was on display in January that included a virtual program, “Magical Memories: Hermann the Magician – a Magical Life.”

Marcie said a big part of her life growing up and her fondest memory of her mother was practicing the baton with her. She said she started taking baton lessons at a very early age around 6 or 7-years old.

“She was my biggest fan and my coach. Every single day we practiced... She critiqued me, she was a hard coach, but she was my strength,” she said. “She was a real outstanding mother, great partner and friend, and really my strength through those years that I did the baton.”

Carr is survived by her three children, Clark, Mark and Marcia; five grandchildren, Logan, S. Conner, Andrea, Christina and Audrey; two grand-stepchildren, Jimmy Hagler and Jinnifer Hagler Daugherty; one sister, Linda Frericks; and nephew, Ted Frericks, according to her obituary.

Marcia’s visitation will held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, and her service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St. in Springfield. The burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery on Hermann Carr Way in Springfield with a private family gathering.