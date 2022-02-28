Mental health board announces new director for treatment, prevention services

O’Diam has extensive clinical experience in mental health and addiction services, is licensed in clinic and chemical dependency counseling, and has knowledge of evidence-based programs and crisis intervention services, according to a release from MHRB. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in rehabilitative counseling from Wright State University.

“I’m excited about the opportunity we have to improve systems and access to care. I believe the overarching goals of the community are the same, but we will all have to work together to shine a light on the people and places that are harder to reach, along with closing gaps in access to care,” O’Diam said.