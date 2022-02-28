Mental health board announces new director for treatment, prevention services

The Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties (MHRB) has named Rachel O’Diam director for treatment and prevention services.
O’Diam has extensive clinical experience in mental health and addiction services, is licensed in clinic and chemical dependency counseling, and has knowledge of evidence-based programs and crisis intervention services, according to a release from MHRB. She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in rehabilitative counseling from Wright State University.
“I’m excited about the opportunity we have to improve systems and access to care. I believe the overarching goals of the community are the same, but we will all have to work together to shine a light on the people and places that are harder to reach, along with closing gaps in access to care,” O’Diam said.
“There are many champions in the communities we serve driving these goals, which will help MHRB be able to focus resources in a responsible and realistic way. We have to get more creative with how we’re linking people and meeting them where they are,” she added.
CEO Greta Mayer said MHRB is fortunate to have O’Diam.
“Her interpersonal skills, clinical expertise, and passion for helping others will benefit the work of the board in our communities,” she said.
In her new role, O’Diam will coordinate and monitor treatment, recovery support and prevention services, as well as stay on top of innovative prevention, treatment and recovery interventions, the release stated.
“As a therapist, I’ve had the opportunity to see the impact treatment has on the lives of those receiving care. I know that treatment can be a part of improving lives. This new position will give me the opportunity to work to improve the system of care,” she said.
For more information about the MHRB, visit www.mhrb.org.
