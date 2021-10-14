Drugs suspected in head-on Urbana crash that left one with serious injuries

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, law enforcement first received a report of a passenger vehicle driving recklessly on Monday at 2:09 p.m., and soon after a report of a crash around 2:18 p.m. on U.S. 68 near Hickory Grove Road in Urbana Twp.

A 2011 Mazda 3, driven by Marvin Tobar, 41, of Cambridge, and a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C, driven by Loretta Alford, 52, of Aubrey, Texas, were both traveling north on U.S. Route 68, according to OSHP. A 2015 Freightliner Columbia, driven by Gary Abner, 50, of Englewood, was traveling south on U.S. Route 68.