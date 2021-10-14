Drugs suspected in head-on Urbana crash that left one with serious injuries

Drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in a head-on crash reported on Monday in Champaign County that left one person with serious injuries.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, law enforcement first received a report of a passenger vehicle driving recklessly on Monday at 2:09 p.m., and soon after a report of a crash around 2:18 p.m. on U.S. 68 near Hickory Grove Road in Urbana Twp.
A 2011 Mazda 3, driven by Marvin Tobar, 41, of Cambridge, and a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C, driven by Loretta Alford, 52, of Aubrey, Texas, were both traveling north on U.S. Route 68, according to OSHP. A 2015 Freightliner Columbia, driven by Gary Abner, 50, of Englewood, was traveling south on U.S. Route 68.
Tobar traveled left of center to pass Alford and struck Abder’s Freightliner head-on. Tobar’s vehicle then rotated and struck the Mercedes-Benz on the driver’s side and Abder continued off the left side of the road and struck a ditch, OSHP stated.
Tobar was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. His condition is unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.
No other injuries were reported.
According to OSHP, drugs are suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.