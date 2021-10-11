One flown to hospital with serious injuries after US 68 crash near Urbana

One person was flown to the hospital after a head-on crash on U.S. 68 in Champaign County Monday afternoon.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, law enforcement first received a report of a passenger vehicle driving recklessly at 2:09 p.m., and soon after a report of a crash on U.S. 68 near Hickory Grove Road in Urbana Township.
Troopers on the scene found a passenger vehicle crashed head-on into a commercial vehicle.
One person was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton with serious injuries, OSHP dispatchers said.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.