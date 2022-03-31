springfield-news-sun logo
‘Drug Take Back Day’ slated for April

The Clark County Sheriff’s Steve Massie sorts through some of the medication dropped off in the drug drop-off box before the 2020 Drug Take Back Day. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency for the annual Drug Take Back Day, slated for April 30.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting all unused and unwanted medications at two events, which will be both held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 at the parking lots of both the East District Office, 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield and Tecumseh High School, 10000 W. National Rd.

Citizens bringing medications can simply drive up to the parking lot and hand the medications to the deputies and staff at each location, a Clark County government media release stated.

Drug disposal kits will also be available for residents.

ExploreCleanup at toxic Tremont City Barrel Fill one step closer

The Drug Enforcement Administration encourages everyone to clean out their medicine cabinet of prescription medication they do not need and give it to local collection sites where it can be disposed of safely.

Last year, law enforcement agencies participating in the national takeback event, held in April and October, collected nearly 800 tons of unused prescription drugs.

For more information about the local April 30 event, call 937-521-2068.

