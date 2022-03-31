‘Drug Take Back Day’ slated for April

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting all unused and unwanted medications at two events, which will be both held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 30 at the parking lots of both the East District Office, 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield and Tecumseh High School, 10000 W. National Rd.

Citizens bringing medications can simply drive up to the parking lot and hand the medications to the deputies and staff at each location, a Clark County government media release stated.