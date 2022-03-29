Cleanup at toxic Tremont City Barrel Fill one step closer

A consent decree has been reached that lays out work for the cleanup, projected to cost more than $20 million. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Justice and seven companies responsible for the waste at the site are expected to sign the decree, which is due for submission by April 6 to the DOJ before it is submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio for final approval, according to a release from the city of Springfield.

“Having this consent decree in place is an essential and significant stage in our community’s effort to resolve the Barrel Fill issue and safeguard our water,” said Springfield City Commissioner David Estrop. “While there is more work ahead of us, I commend the People for Safe Water, community leaders and the key players in the consent decree for their efforts in bringing us to this vital next step. We did it!”