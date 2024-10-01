Discount Fashion Warehouse that closed in Springfield to reopen as outlet store

Breaking: Haitian group adds felony charge to Springfield court filing vs. Trump, Vance

A re-grand opening of the Springfield store on Bechtel will be held this week from Oct. 3-6

Discount Fashion Warehouse will host a re-grand opening this week of their Springfield store as an outlet.

The outlet store, located at 1087 N. Bechtel Ave., will host the event from Thursday, Oct. 3 through Sunday, Oct. 6, with everything in the store 10% off, according to Carolyn Rival, director of store support for DFWH.

As the first outlet location for the chain, all of the marked-down items from the 16 other locations throughout Ohio have been taken and all of the clearance items have been consolidated to the Springfield outlet, Rival said.

The store closed for about a week to re-merchandise and bring in the clearance items from the other stores.

The 7,000-square-foot store will continue to carry regular-priced name-brand items, denim, tops and shoes for men and women, jewelry and accessories, and more, according to the company.

All 16 stories are still open, but Springfield is the only outlet store with 70% of the items being marked down from $1 to $12. The other stores are still at full priced discounts, with only a small amount of marked down items, according to Rival.

The store will also be doing gift card giveaways each day of the re-grand opening.

Store hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. It’s closed Monday through Wednesday for restocking.

