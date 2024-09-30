What’s happening this week: Book sale, food truck night and more

Mercy Health REACH Services in Springfield will host a free, six-week series of smoking cessation classes starting in October.

Classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22, 29 and Nov. 5, at 30 W. McCreight Ave. in Springfield.

The classes are led by a certified tobacco treatment specialist. Mercy Health provides nicotine replacement therapies such as nicotine patches, gum and lozenges at no cost while supplies last, as well as carbon monoxide testing.

The class size is limited to 10 for comfortable group interaction, and only Clark and Champaign County residents are eligible to participate. A free $10 gas card will be offered to participants for each session attended. To register or for more information, contact Marcy Ivory at REACH at 937-390-5333.

Church charity dinner

The Plattsbugh United Church of Christ, 1715 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road in South Charleston, will have a spaghetti dinner from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday to benefit the Nehemiah Foundation and the Springfield Metropolis Building Garden Area.

The dinner will have both dine-in and carry-out meals available.

Each meal is a suggested $10 donation. It’s open to the public, and all proceeds will go the Nehemiah Foundation.

Be Your Own Boss class

“BYOB: Be Your Own Boss. Build your Own Business” will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the Springfield Small Business Development Center, 100 S. Limestone St.

Find out what it’s like to be an entrepreneur, understand the various ways you can structure your business, get the inside scoop on how to finance your business dreams, learn how your new business will impact your tax return and more.

The speaker will be Rick Slark, of Slark Consulting Group.

This class is free. For more information, call 937-322-7821.

Animal Welfare League Program

Animal Welfare League of Clark County is announcing changes to the PUP (Prevent Unwanted Pets) program. Starting Wednesday, the AWL will be selling certificates for cats only during October, November and December.

The AWL Board voted to address the overwhelming number of stray cats. If you can spay and neuter during these three months, you will stop the heat cycle of the females starting in January and February.

Certificates will be sold from 10 a.m. to noon at 6330 Willowdale Road. If you have a dog, you will be able to fill out an application stating your financial need and a few other facts about this dog. The committee will choose from the applications received and notify the owners at the end of the day.

For questions, call 937-322-1121.

Ladies Night Out

Urbana Brewing Co. will host Ladies Night at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 35 Monument Square.

There will be specialty cocktails, special food items, and music by female performing artists.

Library friends book sale

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale will be held starting this week at 1060 Scioto St.,

The members-only presale will be held from 9-11 a.m., then the public sale will be noon to 7 p.m. Thursday.

50th Hi-Point reunion

Ohio Hi-Point All-Class Reunion & Community Event will be held from 3-7:30 p.m. on Thursday at 2280 OH-540 in Bellefontaine.

Reconnect with friends and teachers, tour the campus, jump back into your lab with hands-on demos and activities, see all the changes over the past 50 years, enjoy live music from Phoenix Rising, savor delicious bites from local food trucks, take class photos at the highest point in Ohio.

The center’s doors opened in 1974 with six programs. It now serves over 700 students on campus in 19 programs and 4,000 more through 50 satellite programs.

This event is also open to the public to explore the career center.

Food truck night

The New Carlisle Food Truck Nights will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays in downtown next to CVS Pharmacy.