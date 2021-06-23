springfield-news-sun logo
Enon water customers may experience discoloration due to refilling water tower

By Brooke Spurlock

Water customers in the Village of Enon may experience discolored water for the next week due to the water tower being filled.

Enon officials said they are filling the Cardinal Water Tower slowly in hopes to avoid brown water, according to the village’s Facebook page.

“As a result, some discoloration to the water may occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,” the post stated.

The post states that the school construction crew is also using water through their water service and has permission from the Clark County Utilities to use the county’s fire hydrant across from the school. The EPA requires the construction crew to use water for dust control.

All water customers are advised to check their water before doing laundry. If requested, a special rust removing detergent will be made available to residents at no charge.

